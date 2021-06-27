Music star KiDi, known in private life as Dennis Dwamena, has spoken after losing out on the ultimate at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2021).

KiDi had been highly tipped to win the Artiste of the Year award but he lost out to gospel singer Diana Hamilton.

Moments after Hamilton was announced KiDi took to social media to thank God and his fans. He also used post on Twitter to congratulate Hamilton.

