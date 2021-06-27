Gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton has emerged as the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2021)

Hamilton took the award ahead of KiDi, KKuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Adina, and Medikal

The win sees her make history as the first woman alive to receive the ultimate award at the VGMA

Hamilton also took three other award, including the Song of the Year, Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year, to bring her total to four

Records set

By her win, Hamilton has become the second-ever gospel singer to win the ultimate in the 22-year history of the awards. Joe Mettle won in 2017.

She is also the second-ever female artiste to emerge as the Artiste of the Year at the VGMA. The first was Ebony Reigns who won in 2018.

Considering that Ebony won the Artiste of the Year posthumously, Hamilton has become the first woman alive to receive the award.

KiDi reacts

Meanwhile, KiDi, known in private life as Dennis Dwamena, has spoken after losing out on the ultimate at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2021).

KiDi had been highly tipped to win the Artiste of the Year award but he lost out to gospel singer Diana Hamilton.

Moments after Hamilton was announced KiDi took to social media to thank God and his fans. He also used post on Twitter to congratulate Hamilton.

