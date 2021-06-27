It's sad; it was like TV3's Music Music - Bulldog trashes first night of VGMA22

Bulldog has opined that the first night of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) can be compared to TV3's Music Music

Artiste manager, Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has opined that the first night of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) can be compared to TV3's Music Music.

Music Music is an entertainment show aired live on weekends on TV3.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Saturday, June 26, Bulldog claimed the organisers of the 22nd edition of the VGMAs did a wretched job on the first night of the two-day event, which kicked off on Friday, June 25.

''Yesterday, what we watched [VGMAs] was like Music Music ... Music Music is even better. I've raised their bar by comparing [VGMA22] to Music Music. If you look at the lighting, effects, and smoke displayed on Music Music, it shows the organisers of the VGMAs are playing with our minds,'' he averred.

Bulldog explained that a lot has been invested in the VGMAs but the organisers consistently deliver below the bar.

''Look at the performances [on the first night]; if we're looking into Ghana and we're looking at the biggest award, and we have to reference what we witnessed yesterday [June 25], it's sad,'' Bulldog added.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has expressed immense gratitude after defeating stiff competition from KiDi and Kuami Eugene to win Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Taking to her social media page, the reigning queen of the music industry reiterated that ''what God cannot do does not exist.''

''I'm trying to put this all together, but making sense of it means I'm doubting God's ability,'' she said.

In a related story, celebrities came flexing their fabulous and unique outfits on the first night of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The first night of the two-day event came off at the Dome-National Theater in Accra on Friday, June 25.

Deserving artistes including Kofi Kinaata, Adina Thembi, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, the Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG, and others, received awards during the Industry Edition for their outstanding contribution to the Ghana Music Industry.

