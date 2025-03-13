Popular television and radio presenter Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has been named the new Director General of the National Sports Authority

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has been appointed the Director General of the National Sports Authority.

The well-respected and renowned journalist will assume the role under the new government, and will work with the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Honourable Kofi Iddie Adams.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah, who is also the head of sports at Imax Media, will be responsible for the exists to develop, organisation, promotion and management of competitive and social sports with the view of promoting health, fitness, recreation and national cohesion.

The broadcast journalist is well vested in sports and his appointment is seen as a positive move by the John Mahama-led administration.

His first job will be to ensure the Accra Sports Stadium is in good shape for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Chad on March 21, 2025.

Apart from his work as a journalist, the veteran sportscaster also head the country's Beach Soccer Federation.

He led the Black Sharks to qualify for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations last year, where the West African nation finished first after returning to the competition for the first time in close to two decades.

Despite his new role, the BBC-trained journalist is expected to continue his work with the Beach Soccer Federation.

GFA approves Ampofo-Ankrah as chairman

Following the re-election of Kurt Okraku as president of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Ampofo-Ankrah was confirmed the chairman of Beach Soccer.

The decision was arrived at during an Executive Council meeting of the Ghana Football Association.

A statement of the FA website read:

"The Executive Council has approved the appointment of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee. The Committee will be responsible for the management of both the Beach Soccer League and national team.

"Solomon Torson, a Deputy General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) will be the Vice Chairman of the Committee. Other Members of the Committee include, Yaw Kusi Gyamfi, George Darko and Nana Poku Amankwaah."

Th astute journalist is also a member of the National Democratic Congress Party, who reclaimed power during the December election.

Offei confident of World Cup qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that newly appointed assistant coach of the Black Stars, Desmond Offei insists the team has learnt from the mistakes of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and are ready to make amends in the World Cup qualifying run.

Ghana will face Chad and Madagascar later this month as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resumes.

The West Africans, who failed to qualify for AFCON for the first time in 20 years, will host Chad in Accra on March 21, before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar three days later.

