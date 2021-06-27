- Ghanaian handicraft makers have been tasked to get more people but their products

- CEO of GEPA says there are millions of cedis to be earned from handicrafts

- The GEPA Arts and Craft Exhibition is aimed at boosting consumption of local materials

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has urged the public to patronize Ghanaian handicrafts to help boost the country’s economy.

CEO of GEPA, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, said Ghanaian products, including handicrafts, had stand out quality and were competing favourably in the international markets.

GEPA Arts and Craft Exhibition: Dr. Afua Asabea Asare eyes domestic patronage of Ghanaian handicrafts (Photo: GEPA)

The exhibition, which saw over 40 exhibitors, was organized by GEPA in collaboration with the Accra Arts and Crafts Market Exhibition to help local artisans develop and increase patronage of their products.

According to her, the exercise was a way of building the capacities of the vendors to market their products to buyers, saying so far it had brought more people, including expatriates to patronize the products.

“We see this exhibition as a product development one and looking forward to the artisans receiving feedback on their products. We are making the exhibition a monthly programme and calling on all artisans to come on board and register with the Authority to reach out to the customers,” she told YEN.

She said the expectation was for the artisans to get local markets and identify some unique products from among them for international exhibitions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare has urged artisans to use the opportunity to explore the market by showcasing their products to the world and to optimize the Africa Continental Free Trade Area by exploring opportunities in countries on the continent.

She said COVID-19 had taught many organizations to look within their countries and trade among themselves, urging the artisans to take advantage of an online platform to market their products to the world.

Source: Yen Ghana