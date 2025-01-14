Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the World Cup qualifiers

This will mark the return of the skipper to the team after a year without an invite from the coaches of the Black Stars

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after finishing bottom of Group F

Ghana captain Adre Ayew is set to make a return to the Black Stars after a year without an invite from the technical handlers of the national team.

The Le Havre star has been in fine form in France, scoring in the last two Ligue 1 games for the club.

Ayew was last invited to the Black Stars camp for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March 2024.

Otto Addo to invite Andre Ayew for 2026 World Cup qualifiers after a year's absence. Photo: David Ramos/ Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

The 35-year-old did not make a single appearance during Ghana's ill-fated Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Black Stars failed to secure a place at the tournament later this year.

According to Ghana Soccernet, coach Otto Addo has plans of naming the experienced forward in his squad for the upcoming international assignments.

The Black Stars will face Madagascar and Chad in the next two matches in March as Ghana put away their AFCON disappointment to focus on qualifying for the World Cup.

Ayew, who is Ghana's most capped player, is believed to be the right man to lead the team with his gulf of experience. The former Marseille player led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was instrumental in the Black Stars qualifying for the 2023 AFCON.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner has made 120 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 24 times, per Transfermarkt.

Ayew's return brings balance

Speaking to sports pundit Larry Adjei, he disclosed that the team is inappropriately unbalanced without the veteran forward. According to him, the return of Ayew will be welcoming as the team lacked leadership in his absence.

"Till today, I struggle to understand why Otto Addo was reluctant to invite him for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. There are some players that are extremely important to the team, and you can't do without them," he told YEN.com.gh.

"I totally understand he is growing, and we will need to start looking beyond him. However, that does not mean we should immediately do that when we know the team is not strong enough to not include someone like Andre.

"Take it or leave it, Ayew is one of the most dedicated players the Black Stars have ever seen. It is no fluke to make 120 national team appearances. For me, he brings the balance needed and I am delighted to hear he will be making a return to the team."

Ayew scores again for Le Havre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored for the second game running in Le Havre's game against RC Lens on Sunday.

The veteran forward opened the scoring for Le Havre but the host threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at the Stade Oceane.

Ayew scored his first of the season in the 5-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille a week ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh