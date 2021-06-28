Ali and Shemima appeared on Date Rush's reunion edition on Sunday, June 27, 2021

The couple got social media buzzing after they fell flat on their backs on stage

They fell down when Ali tried to carry Shemima while dancing on stage

There was a big drama on Date Rush on Sunday, June 27, 2021, when Ali and Shemima Adams appeared on the reunion edition.

The two lovebirds fell flat on their backs moments after they climbed the stage upon their introduction.

The fall came as a result of an attempt by the slim-looking Ali to carry the heavy-weighted Shemima upon their arrival on stage.

In a video that later went viral, Ali was dressed in a white boubou while Shemima looked dazzling in a red dress.

Arriving on the stage, the two danced around and had fun with Shemima giving her backside to Ali to play with.

An overly excited Ali decided to show strength by carrying the plus-sized Shemima. But his attempt ended badly.

Shemima seemed too heavy for Ali to carry and he dropped her on the floor with himself also going down.

They quickly got up and continued with their dance before Ali went on to propose to Shemima.

See the video as YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram below:

Ali and Shemima

Ali and Shemima have been one of the most popular couples from this year's edition of the Date Rush reality show.

Aside from their popularity, they also seem to be one of the most successful couples from the edition as their relationship seem to be growing.

Wedding shopping

Just recently, Ali and Shemima were spotted on a shopping spree in new videos and photos that landed on social media.

In the photos, Shemima was seen shopping for wedding gowns as it appeared she had entered a shop that purposely sells such dresses.

Shemima appeared to be trying on some selected gowns in the video that is slowly gaining attention on social media.

