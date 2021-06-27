• Khadija of Date Rush has accused her fellow-contestant Fatimah of growing horns and becoming disrespectful

• She said Fatima insulted her and told her to buy brushes for her teeth

• Khadija narrated how Fatima has been filled with pride and treating her other colleagues with contempt

Khadija of Date Rush fame has accused her fellow-contestant, Fatima, of being disrespectful after tasting fame.

Khadija has lamented how Fatima heaped lots of insult on her person, including telling her in the face that she has bad mouth odour and so she needs to buy toothbrush.

Speaking with emotions on the TV3 during the Date Rush Reunion show monitored by YEN.com.gh, Khadija revealed she was very hurt when Fatima said those words to her because she took her as her own sister.

“She was even at my birthday party and we caught my cake together. But she has changed so much and now behaving disrespectfully,” Khadija revealed about Fatima.

She added that Fatima has now unfollowed all the other contestants from the show because she feels she is above the others.

Date Rush

Since 2020, TV3's Date Rush show has become popular. The show has been in existence for some time now but it only gained massive attention during the 2020 lockdown.

It is a platform, where young women and men looking for love are given the opportunity to choose from a number of interested persons.

Some of the contestants who have made the headlines include Ray, Fatima, Bella, Anita, Ali, Shemima, just to mention a few.

Fatima

Fatima has been touted as the most popular face of the show, given her controversial and funny behaviour.

She recently got her date on the show and they shared photos that look like pre-wedding photos.

In an earlier interview with YEN.com.gh, Fatima opened up on her early life, spending her infancy in an orphanage home for over 20 years.

She also has a total of 11 piercings on her body and she told the story behind those numerous piercings.

