Date Rush couple Ali and Shemima go wedding shopping; photos and videos drop

Photos showing Ali and Shemima going on a shopping spree have popped up online

The images saw the duo shopping for wedding gowns and some baby products

The duo have been the talk of social media for a while following their encounter

Popular Date Rush couple, Ali and Shemima have been spotted on a shopping spree in new vidoes and photos that have landed on social media.

In the photos, Shemima was seen shopping for wedding gowns as it appeared she had entered a shop that purposely sells such attires.

Shemima appeared to be trying on some selected gowns in the video that is slowly gaining attention on social media.

Ali was seen tagging along on the shopping trip as his 'bae', Shemima, tried on a number of the dresses she seemed interested in.

Apart from shopping for gowns, the duo was seen shopping for baby items as well as they entered a baby shop.

They were seen sampling some baby bath sets, diapers and clothes that were on display in the shop.

Following their shopping spree, the duo was seen leaving the shopping arcade as they packed what they had bought into the trunk of a car.

Shemima and Ali appear to be getting all the trends on social media with their activities.

Earlier, the popular couple of TV3's Date Rush reality TV show were seen in a video professing their love for each other.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo was in what looked like a house as Ali went on his knees while holding Shemima's arms.

He was professing his undying love for Shemima and said he loved her so much that it could surpass the love he had for his own mother.

In other relationship news related to Date Rush, YEN.com.gh reported that Fatima and Bismark, participants of the dating reality TV show, Date Rush, have sent love sparks flying through the air and on social media with their latest photos.

The duo, who chose each other on the dating show, was seen in some 'too close' photos which have got their fans drooling and falling in love.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fatima known widely as Gyal Dem Boss, was seen looking away as she basked in the company and arms of her date, Bismark.

