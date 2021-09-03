Money Heist: Fans excited as Season 5 of popular series lands on Netflix

Fans of the popular series Money Heist have a reason to celebrate as Season 5 dropped on September 3

The fifth instalment of the series will be released in two parts, with the second part dropping on December 3

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, making Money Heist a trending topic on Twitter

Fans of popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel, alias Money Heist, are in a celebratory mood as season five drops on Netflix.

Money Heist's fifth season is dropping on Friday, September 3. Photo: Alvaro Morte.

The much-awaited series will be released on Friday, September 3 on Netflix, and promises to live up to the hype.

The show's makers announced that they would premiere Money Heist on streaming platform Netflix in two parts.

Volume 1 of Money Heist Season 5 will have five episodes. Volume 2 is scheduled to be released towards the end of the year.

According to the official synopsis of Volume 1 of the series, Inspector Alicia Sierra captured The Professor, and he does not have an escape plan.

“Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army.

What began as a robbery will turn into a war,” the synopsis reads.

Money Heist fans react

Given how eagerly many Kenyans had waited for the release, it comes as no surprise that Money Heist is a trending topic on Twitter.

This is what social media users had to say:

@phumoolo

“Let’s all just be mature and not spoil Money Heist.”

@theayubmarfani

“The real Money Heist is people watching it without a Netflix subscription.”

@DasebreDwamena

“Please do not spoil Money Heist. Watch in peace don't come and spoil anything for us.”

@Larbi_SarkCess:

“Money Heist season 5 is out today, give your girlfriend Netflix logins. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

@Chopa016

“Money heist Part 5 released and I already have 5 episodes.”

