• TV personality, Giovani Caleb, has responded to a question from fans about Abena Korkor

• The question came when he hosted the Date Rush Reunion on Sunday, June 27, 2021

• He jokingly replied the fans to respect themselves

• It was a controversial question asked by the fan following Abena Korkor’s claim of having an affair with Giovani

Giovani Caleb has jokingly given a funny reply to some fans who asked him about Abena Korkor.

This happened when he hosted the Date Rush Reunion on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

A contestant of the show, Berla, was accusing her date, Kodak, of giving all of his attention to Abena Korkor and leaving her hanging.

A collage of Abena Korkor and Giovani Caleb.

Source: Instagram

When the ranting was ongoing between the two, Giovani said some fans who were watching on social media kept asking him “which Abena Korkor, which Abena Korkor”.

He then responded in a funny way: “Those of you asking me which Abena Korkor, which Abena Korkor…. respect yourselves o, yoo”.

His response got many people in the crowd, including himself laughing out so loudly.

Giovani and Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor made headlines when she claimed about five years ago that she slept with Giovani Caleb.

The matter died after days of trending on social media. However, it resurfaced when Giovani denied sleeping with Abena Korkor on the Delay Show.

Apology

Meanwhile, Giovani Caleb has said that Abena Korkor once called him to apologise after naming him in the list of 40 men she claimed she slept with.

He said Korkor explained to him that she had gone into relapse because she was not taking her medications.

That was the time Korkor listed Giovani, Sammy Awuku, Mubarak Wakaso, and others as her sexual partners.

Okyeame Kwame and McBrown

In other news, Nana Ama McBrown made headlines when she joined her ex-lover, Okyeame Kwame, on stage during his performance at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. (VGMA).

Many people have said McBrown was left disappointed when Okyeame did not give her the microphone as she expected.

Okyeame Kwame has spoken on the matter and explained why he behaved the way he did when McBrown joined him on stage.

