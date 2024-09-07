Despite his legal troubles, Brazilian football legend Dani Alves has returned to the football field in Barcelona

The legendary right-back joined a casual football match on artificial turf to show his love for the beautiful game

Alves is now the second most decorated player in football history after Lionel Messi won Copa America yet again

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves, convicted of assault, has been spotted enjoying his freedom in Barcelona.

The 41-year-old was released from custody in early April 2024. Despite his conviction, he appears to be moving about freely in the Catalan capital.

Brazilian football legend Dani Alves has returned to the football field in Barcelona despite his legal troubles. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop.

Alves is facing a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence, €150,000 in damages, and five years of supervised release following his assault conviction for a December 2022 incident.

He may be eligible for early release due to good behaviour. However, after appealing the sentence, he was granted bail and remains free until the appeal is resolved.

Diario AS reports that Alves, who has kept a low profile, was recently seen playing football near Parc Guell in Barcelona.

In a video shared on social media, the ex-Juventus man wore a Boca Juniors jersey—an Argentine club he’s never played for—adding a surprising touch to his appearance.

He has reportedly been using pick-up game apps to join matches anonymously with strangers in recent weeks.

After the assault allegations surfaced, Alves was dismissed by Mexican club Pumas and voluntarily turned himself in, though he later altered his testimony multiple times.

Alves hasn't lost his love for the game

At first, the Brazilian footballer blended in with the other players, but it didn’t take long for his presence to attract attention.

Spectators soon recognised Alves, and after the game, many fans approached him for photos.

According to Marca, Alves also regularly played in prison matches during his 14 months at Brians 2 jail.

Dani Alves career

Alves, the first player to win 43 trophies, is considered one of the greatest full-backs of all time.

The Brazilian defender has claimed titles in Brazil with Bahia and Sao Paulo, in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona, in Italy with Juventus, and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Goal, he also secured five trophies with Brazil, including two Copa America titles in 2007 and 2019, showcasing a club career that was equally successful in both continental competitions and domestic leagues.

Most decorated footballers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alves is now the second most decorated player in football history after Lionel Messi won Copa America yet again.

The Brazilian, alongside, David Alaba and Gerard Pique, are among the football stars in history who have won the most trophies.

