Dani Alves Spotted Playing Football in Public for the First Time Since His Release From Prison
- Despite his legal troubles, Brazilian football legend Dani Alves has returned to the football field in Barcelona
- The legendary right-back joined a casual football match on artificial turf to show his love for the beautiful game
- Alves is now the second most decorated player in football history after Lionel Messi won Copa America yet again
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves, convicted of assault, has been spotted enjoying his freedom in Barcelona.
The 41-year-old was released from custody in early April 2024. Despite his conviction, he appears to be moving about freely in the Catalan capital.
Alves is facing a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence, €150,000 in damages, and five years of supervised release following his assault conviction for a December 2022 incident.
He may be eligible for early release due to good behaviour. However, after appealing the sentence, he was granted bail and remains free until the appeal is resolved.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
Diario AS reports that Alves, who has kept a low profile, was recently seen playing football near Parc Guell in Barcelona.
In a video shared on social media, the ex-Juventus man wore a Boca Juniors jersey—an Argentine club he’s never played for—adding a surprising touch to his appearance.
He has reportedly been using pick-up game apps to join matches anonymously with strangers in recent weeks.
After the assault allegations surfaced, Alves was dismissed by Mexican club Pumas and voluntarily turned himself in, though he later altered his testimony multiple times.
Alves hasn't lost his love for the game
At first, the Brazilian footballer blended in with the other players, but it didn’t take long for his presence to attract attention.
Spectators soon recognised Alves, and after the game, many fans approached him for photos.
According to Marca, Alves also regularly played in prison matches during his 14 months at Brians 2 jail.
Dani Alves career
Alves, the first player to win 43 trophies, is considered one of the greatest full-backs of all time.
The Brazilian defender has claimed titles in Brazil with Bahia and Sao Paulo, in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona, in Italy with Juventus, and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.
According to Goal, he also secured five trophies with Brazil, including two Copa America titles in 2007 and 2019, showcasing a club career that was equally successful in both continental competitions and domestic leagues.
Most decorated footballers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alves is now the second most decorated player in football history after Lionel Messi won Copa America yet again.
The Brazilian, alongside, David Alaba and Gerard Pique, are among the football stars in history who have won the most trophies.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.