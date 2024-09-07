Champion Rolie Links Up With Ghetto Kids In Uganda, Exhibits Wild Dance Moves
- DWP Academy dancer and social media influencer, Champion Rolie, has linked up with Uganda's Ghetto Kids
- They took a short dance video in which the dancers showed online fans some wild dance freestyle moves
- Champion Rolie is in Uganda to teach a beginners' dance class at the Silver Spring Hotel in the capital
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Ghanaian dancer and social media influencer Champion Rolie has linked up with the Ghetto Kids in Uganda.
Champion Rolie landed in Uganda on Thursday, September 5, 2024, where he is scheduled to teach a dance class with Namata Esther.
Other Ugandan dancers welcomed him at the Entebbe International Airport with a bouquet and the Ugandan national flag.
Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa flaunt their enviable bond abroad, fans gush over their photos: "Definition of assets"
Champion Rolie will teach a beginners' dance class at Troy Studios at the Silver Spring Hotel in Uganda on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
However, ahead of his class, he shared a video of himself dancing with the world-famous Ghetto Kids of Uganda.
The Ghetto Kids of Uganda rose to fame when they performed at the Britain’s Got Talent show.
In the video, the kids, numbering 14, took turns to show their fire dance moves.
Netizens react to Champion Rolie's performance
YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users regarding Championrolie's video with Ghetto Kids.
@hedwig_ferguson commented:
"Your page sweet papa"
@erkuahofficial commented:
"Indeed a Champion ❤️"
@obrempong.kru.tak commented:
"Well done nice one Champion for a reason"
@ewurabenablessing
Ahhhhhhh joy is killing me right. God is working miracles for you mi Hero.
@officialdelta
OYYAAA SEE JOY O!!
@mel_in_the_mix
Wow! Yessssssssssss!!! The collab I didn't know I needed, love this!!! Definitely a match of energy too
@adjoariri
Rolieeeeeeeee
@salomedanso256commented:
"The Best Champion in Ghana. We love u Rolie. Go go high"
Champion Rolie thrills in Spain
Earlier, the DWP Academy dancer thrilled fans with amazing dance moves in Spain.
Championrolie was among a list of Ghanaian dancers who performed at the 2024 Oyofe Festival in Spain.
In a trending video, the talented DWP Academy dancer thrilled the crowd present at the event with his incredible dance moves.
The video has many Ghanaians applauding Championrolie for making the country proud on the world stage.
Champion Rolie secures brand deal
YEN.com.gh reported that Champion Rolie has secured a brand influencer deal with the renowned mobile phone brand Tecno. The announcement was made at the launch of Tecno's latest release, the Camon 30, where Championrolie was present.
The launch event, held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the De Icon Event Center in East Legon, Accra, was a star-studded affair.
It witnessed the presence of numerous influential Ghanaian celebrities, adding to the glamour of the occasion.
Among the attendees were celebrated footballer Asamoah Gyan, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, and music icon Stonebwoy, among many others.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh