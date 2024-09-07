DWP Academy dancer and social media influencer, Champion Rolie, has linked up with Uganda's Ghetto Kids

They took a short dance video in which the dancers showed online fans some wild dance freestyle moves

Champion Rolie is in Uganda to teach a beginners' dance class at the Silver Spring Hotel in the capital

Ghanaian dancer and social media influencer Champion Rolie has linked up with the Ghetto Kids in Uganda.

Champion Rolie landed in Uganda on Thursday, September 5, 2024, where he is scheduled to teach a dance class with Namata Esther.

Champion Rolie's latest dance video excites fans on social media.

Other Ugandan dancers welcomed him at the Entebbe International Airport with a bouquet and the Ugandan national flag.

Champion Rolie will teach a beginners' dance class at Troy Studios at the Silver Spring Hotel in Uganda on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

However, ahead of his class, he shared a video of himself dancing with the world-famous Ghetto Kids of Uganda.

The Ghetto Kids of Uganda rose to fame when they performed at the Britain’s Got Talent show.

In the video, the kids, numbering 14, took turns to show their fire dance moves.

Netizens react to Champion Rolie's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users regarding Championrolie's video with Ghetto Kids.

@hedwig_ferguson commented:

"Your page sweet papa"

@erkuahofficial commented:

"Indeed a Champion ❤️"

@obrempong.kru.tak commented:

"Well done nice one Champion for a reason"

@ewurabenablessing

Ahhhhhhh joy is killing me right. God is working miracles for you mi Hero.

@officialdelta

OYYAAA SEE JOY O!!

@mel_in_the_mix

Wow! Yessssssssssss!!! The collab I didn't know I needed, love this!!! Definitely a match of energy too

@adjoariri

Rolieeeeeeeee

@salomedanso256commented:

"The Best Champion in Ghana. We love u Rolie. Go go high"

Champion Rolie thrills in Spain

Earlier, the DWP Academy dancer thrilled fans with amazing dance moves in Spain.

Championrolie was among a list of Ghanaian dancers who performed at the 2024 Oyofe Festival in Spain.

In a trending video, the talented DWP Academy dancer thrilled the crowd present at the event with his incredible dance moves.

The video has many Ghanaians applauding Championrolie for making the country proud on the world stage.

Champion Rolie secures brand deal

YEN.com.gh reported that Champion Rolie has secured a brand influencer deal with the renowned mobile phone brand Tecno. The announcement was made at the launch of Tecno's latest release, the Camon 30, where Championrolie was present.

The launch event, held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the De Icon Event Center in East Legon, Accra, was a star-studded affair.

It witnessed the presence of numerous influential Ghanaian celebrities, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

Among the attendees were celebrated footballer Asamoah Gyan, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, and music icon Stonebwoy, among many others.

