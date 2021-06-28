Nana Aba Anamoah mocks Serwaa Amihere after Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko

. Nana Aba Anamoah has trolled Serwaa Amihere on Twitter

. This happened after Serwaa's team Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 to Hearts of Oak

. Serwaa has been an ardent follower of Asante Kotoko

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

On-air personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has laughed at her 'daughter' after Kotoko went down in Accra to Hearts of Oak.

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, the Phobians proved their strength against their rivals when they won 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak recorded a 1-0 to go three points clear on the table thanks to Daniel Barnieh's brilliant strike.

Nana Aba Anamoah mocks Serwaa Amihere after Kotoko loss to Hearts of Oak (Photo credit: Instagram/Serwaa Amihere)

Source: Instagram

However, Serwaa who has been an ardent fan of Asante Kotoko has become a laughing stock on Twitter following her side's loss.

And Nana Aba has taken to Twitter to mock Serwaa by advising her to use her precious time very well.

She wrote, "Waste of hair. Waste of make up. Waste of pose. Waste of smile. You even wanted the tree behind you. Next time use your energy wisely ⁦@Serwaa_Amihere."

Nana Aba Anamoah mocks Serwaa Amihere after Kotoko loss to Hearts of Oak (Photo credit: Twitter/Nana Aba Anamoah)

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Ataa Abbey Odenke, a die-hard fan of Hearts of Oak has supported the team since 1970, missing just a handful of games for the past 51 years.

Ahead of the Super Clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on June 27, 2021, Ataa Abbey Odenke said a powerful prayer that saw his team through to victory.

He was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium with a copy of the Holy Bible and passionately committing his team into the hands of God.

Perhaps, the most surprising bit of Abbey's story is that the passionate supporter has been with a physical impairment which makes it a great chore navigating stadia every time there is a match.

Last year, Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey surprised Ataa Abbey with a signed Hearts jersey which made the old man super excited.

This happened in the presence of popular sports journalist Gary Al-Smith who was there to film the beautiful scenes.

Aside Abbey's prayer, Phobia appeared to have ridden on other spiritual backings.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen