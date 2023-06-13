Kiana, the little girl who featured in Maggi's popular Maggi Monkor advert years ago, has grown into a tall and beautiful woman

In a video that surfaced online, the once tiny girl showed she was no longer a kid as she danced and whined her waist

The young lady wore a tight and revealing blue outfit that accentuated her curves and beautiful stature

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kiana, the popular and adorable little girl who captivated audiences in Maggi's beloved Maggi Monkor commercial years ago, has blossomed into a tall and stunning woman.

Kiana of Maggi Monkor Fame Grows Tall And Curvaceous Photo Source: kianabban

Source: TikTok

A recently surfaced video showcased her incredible transformation, leaving fans in awe of her newfound beauty and maturity.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, revealed that the once tiny girl had gracefully transitioned into adulthood. Kiana's undeniable talent was on full display as she danced and skillfully moved her waist, captivating viewers with her exceptional confidence.

Wearing a vibrant blue outfit, the young lady radiated elegance and allure. The form-fitting attire perfectly complemented her striking curves and exquisite physique, making it clear that Kiana had truly come into her own as a remarkable young woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Maggi advert, which featured the little girl and her family preparing a delicious meal with Maggi seasoning, one of the popular seasoning brands in Ghana, became a household favourite in Ghana.

Maggi Monkor girl stuns netizens with her beauty

Netizens were mesmerised by Kiana's beauty.

they.love.d wrote:

set is so cutee

reacted:

Where did you get this set from?

BICSBOAT‍ commented:

Eiiiii,,MONK) MAGGI ,,YOU THIS

ALMAS❤️‍ also said:

Heaaaaaaaaaaatttttt omggggg

Majid Michel's daughter grows into fine lady

In a similar story, the little girl who captured hearts in Gino's popular Gino Truly Cares advertisement has grown into a remarkable young woman.

The daughter of actor Majid Michel, she experienced rapid growth since her appearance in the advert almost a decade ago, leaving many in awe of her stunning transformation.

People marvelled at the astonishing progress of the once petite girl, who is now grown into a tall and beautiful lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh