Rapper Sarkodie has proven with a video compilation that he is the best father for his kids

He has been captured feeding his children, and playing with them beautifully

The video is sure to get many people admiring Sarkodie for being a loving father and supportive husband

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is not only good at his music but is also an excellent family man, according to a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

In a compilation of videos and photos, Sarkodie is captured in various moments with his son, Michael Owusu Junior, and his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, affectionately known as Titi.

The video highlights 5 beautiful sides of Sarkodie as a father, and a husband.

A collage of Sarkodie and his children. Photo credit: @sarkodie/Instagram

1. In the first moment, Sarkodie is seen carrying Titi when she was freshly born. Love is written all over them as he planted a kiss on her forehead

2. In the second video, Sarkodie is captured feeding Titi while she was still a baby. He skillfully feeds the little Adalyn with a feeding bottle.

3. In the third video, Sarkodie and Titi are captured having fun outside of their home.

4. The forth video captures Sarkodie playing with his son.

5. The 5th and last video has Sarkodie with both children seated on his laps.

See the video below:

Sarkodie’s son grows tall and looks just like him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published a photo of Sarkodie and his son looking so tall and just like his father.

Junior was captured twinning with his father in black and white attire and he looked all excited with smiles on his face.

Father and son twinned with Titi, Sarkodie’s daughter, and together, they make a very adorable family.

Junior’s cute dimple is displayed beautifully as he smiled, and he looks so much like his father.

Titi and Sarkodie

Sarkodie and his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, commonly called Titi, have a close bond that can easily be noticed by anyone who sees them even for the first time.

Aside from the fact that she is his first child, Sarkodie and Titi also make the popular belief that fathers have more affection for their daughters, especially their first daughter, so easy to believe.

Source: Yen