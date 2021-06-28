Moesha has asked her fans not to be surprised if they see her on evangelism

The actress was speaking at a church gathering which she attended with her family

Moesha has said that she has now given her life to Christ and is a changed person

Ghanaian actress, model and video vixen, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has said that her teeming followers should not act surprised when they see her preaching.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ronnie Is Everywhere, the video vixen indicated that she was now ready to work for the lord forever and ever.

Amid tears, she said she was going to even give herself a new name to prove that indeed, she was a changed person.

The female celeb who was once noted for always posting raunchy content for her fans and followers has now decided to follow Jesus.

She visited The Revelation Church International after being invited by international model, Victoria Michaels.

When she got to the church, she decided to share her testimony about how God saved her and her family.

While speaking, the actress thanked God for bringing her out of darkness into the light and also preserving the lives of her family members.

In a bid of showing appreciation, Moesha broke down in tears and started singing out in praise of God, while this was happening, the actress got drowned in her tears and was so overwhelmed that she started speaking in an unknown tongue.

She then went on her knees and continued crying the more amid shouts of “Thank You Jesus” being said repeatedly.

Prior to her spiritual encounter, Moesha Boduong was noted for her raunchy videos and photos which she used to post on her social media handles.

The actress, some years back, even revealed that she was dating a married man and that life without a ‘sponsor’ was very difficult in our part of the world.

