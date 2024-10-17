Osebo The Zaraman, in a video, showcased the latest addition to his exquisite fleet of cars in his East Legon mansion

This comes after his attempt to restart his fashion shenanigans online with Prophet Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah

The video has garnered significant traction online, with over 100k hits in less than a day

Popular Ghanaian fashion guru Osebo, the Zaraman competition, recently returned from his vacation abroad and has rekindled his thrilling competition with Ajagurajah.

The viral stars have been going back and forth for a long while about their unconventional, sophisticated fashion sense

In a recent post, Osebo The Zaraman showcased another look from his signature shirt and skirt style catalogue. He wore his new outfit over a shiny pair of knee-long boots.

In the video, the fashion stylist and boutique owner dared Ajagurajah with his new look. He established that he had revamped his wardrobe after his trip to Italy and was ready to face him as their competition progressed.

The renowned socialite also leveraged the opportunity to flaunt his new Jeep Grand Cherokee, reportedly worth over GH₵500k.

Osebo thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Osebo's dare to Ajagurajah

Aikingz Global Properties said:

"osebor want this kind of dressing already and kwabena asiama bring himself 🤣😂😂🤣"

Gifted wrote:

"No one will take your destiny from you 🤩🤩🤩what a sweet beef"

Pixel shot photography remarked:

"The way I like their friendship eer😂😂💔they even called each other to beef😂😂💔"

Kwaku Sika commented:

"On behalf of Bishop Kwabena Asiamah I say we give up on this challenge. We can't wear Wellington Boots please 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Ohene remarked:

"I like this man, he makes himself happy for his own reasons. Big brother, God bless you."

Nana added:

"Please don't end this beef now ooo 😭😭😂😂😂😂 let this beef last to the end of this year 💚💚😂"

Osebo breaks silence on rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo had addressed the rumours about his latest trip abroad.

This comes after an unconfirmed report that he had been arrested overseas surfaced online. The fashionistas debunked the rumours and emphasised that his trip was to stock his boutique and relax.

