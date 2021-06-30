Shatta Wale has waded into the recent unrests in the country following the Ejura incident

According to the musician, the clarion call should be #Youcandobetter and not #Fixthecountry

His comments follow the shooting of some protesters in Ejura in the Ashanti region

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famed as Shatta Wale, has joined the many voices discussing the Ejura unrests and clashes.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale indicated that it was not right for people to go out and fight and end up in prison just because the masses were calling for it.

He said instead of clamouring for the country to be fixed, citizens should rather ask Ghanaian leaders to do better because the upheavals can only be disastrous for the entire nation.

The bitterness in your heart won’t get you anywhere - Shatta Wale jabs protesters. Source: Instagram/Shattawalenima

The Ayoo hitmaker added that if the clarion call of the #FixTheCountry protesters are heard, people would still complain about the slow pace of the development.

Shatta Wale has made a number of posts under the current circumstances and has had a fair share of praise and criticism.

One of his posts read: "Let us not dissapoint our parents ,bfs and gfs just to go and fight someone’s fight and go to prison.. We don’t want war in Ghana ..The hashtag shd be #Youcandobetter not #Fixthecountry

Cuz if they start fixing from Paga same people go complain .. The bitterness in your heart won’t get you anywhere ,it will distract your good things in life

I FIXED MYSELF INTO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY BY BUYING A SOUND CARD AND A LAPTOP TO PLAY KONKO BEAT AND MY KONKO BEAT GAVE ME THE PLATFORM I HAVE TODAY ..WHAT KONKO TING HAVE YOU DONE !! Or your eye open too much abi .. THINK !!"

The dancehall star's reaction comes after reports went round that some protesters had been shot at by some military personnel who were dispatched into the area to maintain law and order.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing how residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region run for cover amid sporadic gunshots from security personnel has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, residents were seen fleeing the place they had massed up to demonstrate over the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

The townspeople were looking to accost the alleged perpetrators of the mob injustice which led to the involvement of the security personnel.

Source: Yen