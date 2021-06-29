Social media has been taken by storm particularly on Twitter following the breaking news that Macho Kaaka, a FixTheCountry activist was killed over his activism.

As YEN.com.gh recently reported, Kaaka, also known as Ibrahim Muhammed was reportedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at about 1:30 am and was heard screaming for help but by the time anyone came to the scene, he was already lying unconscious.

Citinewsroom reports that he was immediately rushed to the Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but he later gave up the ghost on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Ghanaian Youth Demand Justice for Macho Kaaka After he was Killed Over FixTheCountry Activism Credit: Macho Kaaka

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the breathtaking reactions from Ghanaian youth under the hashtag, #WeAreAllKaaka as they demand justice for the activist.

@EmmanuelTeyeMe3 said:

Dude was even calling on our leaders to #FixTheCountry so the police can even function better yet he has been killed in Ejura

@Amegaxi stated:

Imagine asking the Government to equip the police better and the police sending you a letter threatening you with incarceration for the crime of "Offensive Conduct" #FixTheCountry #WeAreAllKaaka

@tabi_henry indicated:

Innocent #KAAKA who has been killed in Kumasi should be laid at the door stop of the police because of their negligence. The police should allow citizens embark on their constitutional mandate by demonstrating.

@UnscriptedPoet mentioned:

Kaaka didn't just die, he was murdered! Murdered for demanding better for his country. @NAkufoAddo did you charge us to be active citizens only for us to lose our lives in doing so? You can kill a revolutionary but you can't stop a revolution. #WeAreAllKaaka

@ernestoyeboah1 exclaimed:

Don’t be Sad, be Angry. #JusticeForKaaka #WeAreAllKaaka

@SammyBhim indicated:

The Blood of Kaaka Will hunt the perpetrators of this Crime. From time the struggle for freedom has always been countered with loss of lives , Death threats, exile and others .This can't tame us .#WeAreAllKaaka. #FixthecountryGhana

The late social media activist, Macho Kaaka, made a video before his demise, talking about his safety as a citizen.

He indicated in the video that if a policeman could be killed in a bullion van robbery, then a lot has to be done to protect ordinary citizens like himself.

Macho Kaaka's life was taken over his involvement with the FixTheCountry movement on social media.

