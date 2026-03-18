Jamie Carragher posted an ambiguous Leonardo DiCaprio meme after CAF overturned the AFCON final result

CAF removed Senegal’s AFCON crown after their players left the pitch during the chaotic closing stages of the final against Morocco

Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye responded defiantly on Instagram after the decision was confirmed

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Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher appeared to respond to the overturning of the AFCON final, months after sparking controversy with his remarks about the tournament.

CAF confirmed in an official statement that Senegal had been stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title, despite their famous 1-0 win over Morocco in Rabat.

Jamie Carragher appears to take jibe at AFCON after previous controversial comments

Source: Getty Images

The decision followed the dramatic ending to the final, when Senegal manager Pape Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch after a controversial late penalty was awarded to the hosts.

Although Senegal eventually returned to the field after around 15 minutes, CAF launched an investigation and made clear they were unhappy with the protest.

That process has now led to Morocco being awarded the trophy instead.

Carragher reacts to CAF's AFCON verdict

After the decision was announced, Carragher appeared to react on social media.

The former Liverpool defender posted an ambiguous Leonardo DiCaprio meme from this year’s Oscars on X, a post many interpreted as a response to the AFCON saga.

His post comes a year after he faced heavy criticism for comments he made about AFCON during a debate over Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances in February 2025.

Speaking on Sky Sports at the time, Carragher said:

“I think the problem is the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in a major tournament.”

The remark triggered significant backlash, with many accusing him of disrespecting one of international football’s biggest competitions.

Carragher later admitted his wording had been poor, though he stopped short of apologising for the point he was trying to make.

Speaking on CBS last year, he said he would never want to be seen as ignorant or disrespectful as a pundit, and insisted that had not been his intention. He acknowledged, however, that he had been clumsy in describing AFCON as not being a major tournament.

The fallout from CAF’s ruling has also prompted emotional reactions from within the Senegal camp.

Jamie Carragher appears to take jibe at AFCON after previous controversial comments

Source: Getty Images

Captain Idrissa Gueye took to Instagram with a message to supporters, insisting that what his team experienced in Rabat could never be taken away from them. In part of his statement, he wrote:

“Titles, trophies, medals… all of that is only temporary. We know what we experienced that night in Rabat, and that, no one will ever be able to take away from us, God willing.”

His Senegal teammate and Everton colleague Iliman Ndiaye also responded on Instagram, posting the words:

“earned not given.”

Source: YEN.com.gh