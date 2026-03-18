A 31st night prophetic sermon of Elder Frank Donkor on fire and faith has surfaced following the death of his sons

In a video, he shared the story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, detailing his faith amid the unforeseen events in life

Elder Donkor's brothers passed away when an aircraft they were flying in crashed near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1

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A 31st night message by the founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, Elder Frank Donkor, has surfaced following the death of his sons in an aircraft crash.

A 31st night message by Elder Frank Donkor speaking about life circumstances resurfaces following the death of his sons in the Tema plane crash. Image credit: Elder Frank Donkor, Okay 101.7 FM

Source: Facebook

On March 17, 2026, the nation was thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that an aircraft carrying two passengers had crashed in Tema, killing two people on board.

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire, establish a perimeter, and salvage the wreckage.

Residents gathered to help extinguish the flames and secure the area, while security personnel and emergency responders arrived to begin investigations into the incident.

The tragic aircraft accident left the community deeply shaken as eyewitnesses described seeing the aircraft plummet from the sky, scattering debris and igniting a fire near Site 17.

“It was sudden, and everyone around was shaken. The fire that broke out had to be quickly contained by nearby residents and emergency personnel to prevent further damage,” said a witness, Nana Kwame.

The Instagram post reporting the tragic news is below:

Frank Donkor's message after Tema plane tragedy

A day after the incident, reports emerged that the victims of the tragic crash were the sons of Elder Frank Donkor, a popular preacher.

The information was shared by Okay 101.7 FM, with photos of the brothers sparking an outpouring of sadness on social media.

Meanwhile, a message shared by Elder Donkor on December 31, 2025, sparked questions on if he had prepared himself for tragedy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the man of God declared that 2026 should be a good year and free of tragedy while sharing the story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.

According to him, he was thinking about the story of these great men in the Bible, and it dawned upon him that, no matter the pain, fire or situation he would go through, God would deliver him.

He further stated that as humans, people are mostly afraid of struggles, but Abednego had faith in God and so was not scared of the pain life brought his way.

Elder Frank Donkor further made a prophetic declaration to his congregants, claiming the Lord would also deliver them from any challenges befalling them.

The Facebook video of Elder Frank Donkor at the 31st night service is below:

An eyewitness gives an account of the 31 Sky Arrow Plane, which crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026, claiming two lives. Photo source: Roberto Billia/Facebook, @GHONE TV/TikTok Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Tema plane crash 'confirms' Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Adjei had been trending in the wake of the unfortunate Tema plane crash, which took the lives of two siblings.

Videos showed the man of God detailing a vision he was shown about an aircraft tragedy, stating that he foresaw an aircraft crashing after encountering strong winds.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh