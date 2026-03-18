Spain international Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to score 10 Champions League goals.

After helping Newcastle level earlier on, Yamal responded by coolly converting a crucial penalty before half-time

The Catalan side powered into the quarter-finals with a commanding 8-3 aggregate victory over the English side

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Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal hasl etched his name into Champions League history during the Catalans’ emphatic win over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

At 18 years and 248 days old, Yamal became the youngest player ever to score 10 goals in the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal breaks Champions League record with goal against Newcastle United

Source: Getty Images

Yamal sets UEFA Champions League record

In doing so, the Spanish winger broke the previous record held by Kylian Mbappé, who reached the same mark at 18 years and 350 days during his spells with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yamal reached the milestone deep into first-half stoppage time at Camp Nou, calmly converting a penalty to put Barcelona 3-2 ahead.

It was a major moment of redemption for the winger, whose misplaced backheel had earlier contributed to Newcastle’s equaliser in the 28th minute.

His spot-kick ultimately proved to be the decisive goal of the night, although Barcelona removed any lingering doubt after the break by scoring four more times past Aaron Ramsdale.

The dominant display sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-3 aggregate victory over the Magpies.

Yamal’s record-breaking goal was not the only slice of history he made on a memorable evening for Barcelona.

The Spain international also became the youngest player ever to score in consecutive Champions League knockout matches.

He had also found the net in the first leg at St James’ Park, where Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw on an otherwise disappointing night for the reigning Spanish champions.

On that occasion, Yamal stepped up in stoppage time and converted from the penalty spot to ensure his side returned home level in the tie.

While neither of his two recent goals carried the trademark flair and invention often seen in his open-play finishes, both penalties underlined his composure in high-pressure moments and his clinical touch in front of goal.

Added to the feat he achieved in the first leg, becoming the youngest player ever to reach 30 Champions League appearances, Yamal has now broken three Champions League records in the space of just eight days.

Source: YEN.com.gh