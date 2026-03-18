A tragic aircraft crash in Tema claimed the lives of Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, on March 16, 2026

In a video, veteran Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has shared a new development regarding the aviation tragedy

The new details about the tragic aircraft crash have triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians who mourned the demise of the two victims

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Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has shared new information regarding the tragic aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Controversial radio presenter Blakk Rasta shares new details about the aircraft crash in Tema. Photo source: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement indicated that any further details would be communicated once the investigation determined more about the incident.

The statement read:

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z. There were two persons on board."

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the TMA Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Tema aircraft crash victims identified after tragedy

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, reports emerged that Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor, 36, a flying instructor, and his young brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were identified as the two victims of the aircraft crash.

The deceased brothers are said to be the sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Doboro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience before the tragic aircraft crash.

The Instagram post detailing the identities of the Tema aircraft crash victims is below:

Blakk Rasta shares more details about crash

Speaking on his The Black Pot show on Wednesday, March 17, 2026, Blakk Rasta detailed the origin of the microlight aircraft, which had been grounded for 22 years and had recently been restored.

The radio presenter also shared information about the background of Gianair, the private airline reportedly owned by Italian-Ghanaian aviation expert and businessman Roberto Billia, who allegedly repaired the aircraft after it had been out of service for many years.

Captain Frank Donkor Junior, the pilot of the ill-fated Sky Arrow aircraft, 9G-ADV, passes away following the crash in Tema three months after his wedding. Photo source: @elderofori

Source: TikTok

Blakk Rasta also shared new details about the circumstances that led to the aircraft crash in Tema.

The YouTube video of Blakk Rasta speaking about the Tema aircraft crash is below:

Blakk Rasta's remarks on crash stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ansu-yeboahrogerkwadwo9947 commented:

"I learnt the two people who lost their lives were children of the Hebron general overseers, one Elder and Mrs Donkor. May their souls rest in peace."

Vickysowli5662 wrote:

"Hmm, may their souls rest in perfect peace, and we thank God for the lives of the school children."

Trixie said:

"Selfless pilot indeed. He died as a hero. May their soul rest in peace."

Tema aircraft crash pilot's wedding video resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema aircraft crash pilot's wedding video resurfaced after his death was confirmed on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The video showed the heartwarming moments between Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor Junior and his wife, Naomi, when they tied the knot on December 13, 2025.

The late pilot's wedding video triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh