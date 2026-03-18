Veteran musician Linguakat has narrated how he got scammed by a fraudster after withdrawing money from a mobile money vendor

In a video, the dancehall singer detailed how the alleged fraudster gained access to his electronic wallet and allegedly stole all his money

Linguakat's remarks about his experience with the alleged mobile money thief have stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Veteran Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kwaku Obeng Amoaka, popularly known as Linguakat, has shared his experience after recently falling victim to an alleged mobile money theft.

Veteran dancehall musician Linguakat complains after losing GH₵4000 in an alleged mobile money theft incident. Photo source: LinguakatGh, @linguakatgh/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In a video he shared on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, singer Linguakat noted that he never expected to become a victim of the alleged mobile money theft, as he thought he had more knowledge about the issue.

Narrating his ordeal, the dancehall artist noted that he visited an MTN mobile money vendor to withdraw money from his account in the morning in Dansoman near Exhibition Roundabout.

He explained that he went to the vendor because his vehicle was being serviced at a mechanic shop and that he did not have physical cash on him.

Linguakat noted that he withdrew GH₵500 from his MTN mobile money account and went to purchase a brake pot for the new car he had recently shipped from the US.

The musician who wrote songs for dancehall singer Kaakie at the peak of her career during the 2010s stated that he later received a phone call from an individual who detailed his earlier transaction.

He said the alleged fraudster claimed that the mobile money vendor had made a mistake with his transaction and that he needed to insert a code to prevent the remaining GH₵4000 in his wallet from being converted into airtime.

Linguakat noted that he attempted to call the MTN customer service number, but the alleged fraudster cautioned that he needed to follow his instructions within a period of time to keep his money safe.

The musician stated that he was confused after the individual offered his assistance to solve the issues he claimed would have affected his mobile money account.

The Rise Up hitmaker said he punched in a code he was given, leading to the alleged fraudster stealing the GH₵4000 in his MTN mobile money wallet.

He said:

"I have never gone anywhere in Ghana to do any cashout for these crooks to get to me and try to take my money. Lo and behold, when I just entered the code they gave me, they stole all my GH₵4000 from my phone."

"Today, I have lost GH₵4000 from my phone. All the money that I had for the repairs was just stolen."

Linguakat noted that he called an MTN Ghana customer care representative, but they were unable to rectify the situation, as they could not freeze the token he had received from the alleged fraudster.

Joslyn Dumas calls out MTN Ghana and DStv as she falls victim to alleged mobile money theft. Photo source: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

He questioned how the alleged mobile money fraudster got to know about his trip to the vendor in Dansoman and the transaction he made.

The singer noted that he had tried to call the individual's number, but the phone had been turned off.

Linguakat stated that he had also received suggestions from his associates to get the mobile money vendor arrested and questioned over alleged possible ties to the fraudster and his associates.

He appealed to Ghanaians to help him find solutions to tackle his predicament and called out MTN for its inability to rectify the situation and recover his stolen money.

The TikTok video of Linguakat speaking about the alleged mobile money theft is below:

Linguakat's alleged money theft experience stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Odogwu commented:

"It has happened to me before. Too bad."

Paula Mensah/ lilpeezy said:

"So sorry about this 🙏."

Razak Osabutey wrote:

"My brother, it is the lady whom you went to do the cash out. That is what they have been doing."

Joselyn Dumas experiences alleged mobile money theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joselyn Dumas experienced an alleged mobile money theft while trying to upgrade her DSTV bouquet.

In a video, the award-winning actress detailed the circumstances that led to her losing a large amount of money in her wallet to the alleged fraudster.

Many Ghanaians, including notable celebrities, flooded the comment section of Joselyn Dumas' post to share similar experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh