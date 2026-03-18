Mohamed Salah etched his name even deeper into football folklore, becoming the first African player to score 50 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The Egyptian forward reached the remarkable milestone on March 18, 2026, during Liverpool FC’s commanding 4-0 victory over Galatasaray SK in their round of 16 second-leg clash.

Salah’s landmark goal arrived in the 62nd minute, a moment that perfectly encapsulated his consistency, composure, and predatory instincts in front of goal.

The strike not only sealed his personal achievement but also helped Liverpool secure a dominant 4-1 aggregate win, booking their place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

Widely known as the “Egyptian King,” Salah’s journey to 50 Champions League goals has been nothing short of extraordinary. His tally spans three clubs—most notably his prolific spell at Liverpool, where he has netted an astonishing 47 goals in the competition.

Before his Anfield heroics, Salah also found the net during his earlier stints with FC Basel and AS Roma, scoring two and one goals respectively. This spread of goals highlights not just longevity, but adaptability across different leagues and footballing cultures.

With this milestone, Salah has further cemented his place at the summit of African goalscorers in Champions League history.

He now sits comfortably ahead of some of the continent’s most iconic footballers. Didier Drogba, a legend of Chelsea FC, follows with 44 goals, while Samuel Eto’o—a serial winner in the competition—has 30. Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez complete the top five with 27 and 20 goals respectively.

Beyond the numbers, Salah’s achievement is a testament to African excellence on the global stage.

In an era where the Champions League continues to showcase the very best talent in world football, Salah has not only represented his country, Egypt, with pride but has also carried the hopes of a continent.

As Liverpool march into the latter stages of the tournament, the spotlight will remain firmly on Salah. If history is anything to go by, the Egyptian King is far from done, and more magical nights under the Anfield lights could still be on the horizon.

Source: YEN.com.gh