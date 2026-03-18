Abu Trica reappeared at the Gbese High Court amid heavy security and strong support from fans demanding his release

His baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, drew attention after arriving at the court looking visibly worried during proceedings

Social media reactions poured in, with many praising her loyalty despite his ongoing extradition case linked to alleged romance fraud

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Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, has grabbed attention on social media after storming the Gbese High Court for her partner’s latest hearing.

Abu Trica's baby mama storms the Gbese High Court to support him at his extradition hearing on March 18, 2026. Image credit: abena_oforiwaa22, tina_news_gh

Source: Facebook

The popular Swedru-based socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

Abu Trica is accused of being a linchpin in a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison if extradited and convicted in the United States.

Abu Trica appears before Gbese Court

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Abu Trica reappeared before the Gbese Court for another hearing in his extradition process.

In a viral video, he was seen arriving with security officials inside a red saloon vehicle.

Supporters of the embattled socialite had amassed at the venue, calling for his release.

Abu Trica appeared excited as he stepped out from his vehicle to enter the court premises, basking in the support of the protestors at the court.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica at the Gbese High Court is below.

Abu Trica’s baby mama appears in court

Amid the pandemonium over Abu Trica’s appearance, a video of his baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, at the court premises went viral on social media.

The video, shared by Tina News Gh on TikTok, showed her in a pensive mood as she arrived.

A later shot showed her on the compound of the court in a worried mood as she appeared to be raising some objections.

After Abu Trica’s arrest, Queenie deleted all traces of him from her social media pages, raising questions about the status of their relationship.

The video of Queenie at the Gbese Court stirred reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians praising her for standing by her man.

Below is the TikTok video of Abu Trica's baby mama at the court.

Reactions to Queenie at Abu Trica's hearing

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Abu Trica's baby mama being spotted at his extradition hearing.

girllikeyaa27 said:

"Look at how the officers were looking at her."

𝓑𝓲𝓰.𝓟🖤 wrote:

"Abena is very pretty🥰."

N.ish_ commented:

"She’s a strong woman, I’m proud of her🥰."

Fans chant for Abu Trica's release at the Gbese High Court as he appears for an extradition hearing. Image credit: AbuTrica

Source: Instagram

Swedru youth demand Abu Trica's release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's friends and fans from his hometown, Agona Swedru, stormed the Gbese Court to demand his release.

In a video, the crowd of young people were seen chanting in support of the businessman and calling for authorities to release him due to a lack of evidence against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh