Stonebwoy has expressed willingness to collaborate with Sarkodie and Shatta Wale for a joint performance in the future

However, he noted that any such venture should be organic, adding that individual growth over forced performances

His comments spark mixed reactions on social media, highlighting varying opinions on collaboration in the music industry

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy has declared he has no objection to sharing a stage with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

However, he noted that any such convergence must emerge organically rather than be engineered for optics, and that mutual goodwill among the three is a prerequisite.

Stonebwoy speaks on possible collaboration with Sarkodie and Shatta Wale. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Kobe Boujee, the BHIM Nation president argued that chasing a headline-grabbing joint performance at the expense of individual artistic development was the wrong priority.

Citing Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido as examples, he contended that Africa's biggest stars built their legacies by growing independently before converging.

"I believe individual growth affects collective growth. Each one of us has to grow, and that is the most important thing rather than forcing growth together," he said.

He added a pointed caveat about the industry's internal dynamics:

"If there are people who do not want the well-being of others, how can they come together and perform?"

Watch the Instagram video below:

Stonebwoy taking BHIM Fest 2026 to UK

Stonebwoy's statements about sharing a stage with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie come on the back of his announcement that BHIM Fest 2026 was going to be held in London for the first time.

The announcement, which excited fans, followed the success of Sarkodie’s Rapperholic UK concert, highlighting a growing interest in Ghanaian music in Britain.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's take on Shatta, Sarkodie

Stonebwoy's statements about a joint performance with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have sparked mixed reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

__lionnn said:

"We can’t force growth together, whereas individual growth is not there yet 🙌."

sk_l.o.d said:

“Birds of the same feather are the only ones that can flock/float together” Man, you're sounding so entitled. 🧐🤣."

theboldtalkkpod said:

"I’ve said this before, chale! Everyone get his goal in this game ooo so until they all grab what they want to grab, make we no force anything. I dey believe in collaboration, but it’s only real and heavy when they themselves decide and not by any forceful means chale!"

Atsu Eyram said:

"This guy is very intelligent. Individual growth is very important, and one must support the growth of others. When all these are done and done well, one day we will all see them on the same platform without the other person thinking he has been forced. Let's see our artist promoting the other person's work on their platforms. Stone should dance and jam on Sark's songs and promote it while Sark's too do the same and others as well."

Kojo Adade said:

"Either he didn’t understand the question, or he is dismissive of it but doesn’t want to sound bad. If you want to go FAST, go alone, but if you want to go FAR, go together. - Proverb. Individual effort (speed) is good for short-term tasks, but collaboration (teamwork) is essential for long-term success and sustainability. Doing it together with collective effort, support, and shared goals is the smartest way to go, especially when you don’t have the kind of international market that NIGERIA has."

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie are among Ghana's top music artistes and fans have yearned for a collaboration between them. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @stonebwoy, @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy mourns the loss of his friend

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy recently suffered a personal tragedy with the passing of his Atlanta-based associate, Big Rock.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the award-winning dancehall musician mourned his friend in emotional posts on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh