Senegal faces a high-stakes dilemma on whether they should return the 2025 AFCON trophy to CAF or defy verdict and keep it

The drama could escalate beyond Africa, as FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) may soon have the final say on Senegal’s challenge

Even if Senegal keeps the physical trophy, official records already recognise Morocco as 2025 champions of Africa

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The drama surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continues, following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the continental title and award it to the North African powerhouse.

While Senegal is ready to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, questions are now swirling about what could happen if the West African nation refuses to return the trophy and winner's medals.

What happens if Senegal refuses to return the 2025 AFCON trophy and medals? CAF could impose fines, suspensions, or escalate the matter to FIFA and CAS. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

According to Article 153 of the CAF's Disciplinary Code, non-compliance with a formal decision can trigger a series of escalating disciplinary measures.

Firstly, CAF has the authority to impose financial penalties on the Senegalese Football Federation for failing to comply.

Such fines are designed as punishment and also as leverage to enforce the ruling. In past cases, federations that have ignored CAF decisions have faced progressively higher sanctions until they complied.

Senegal's head coach, Pape Thiaw, during the 2025 AFCON final on January 18, 2026, in Rabat. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Another consequence could be suspension from CAF competitions. If Senegal refuses to hand over the trophy, CAF could bar the national team and its clubs from taking part in continental tournaments, including AFCON qualifiers and inter-club competitions such as the CAF Champions League.

While rare, such measures have precedent and serve as a reminder that compliance is essential for continued participation in Africa’s premier football events.

FIFA, CAS, and AFCON trophy recognition

Beyond CAF, the matter could escalate to the global level. FIFA has the authority to impose additional sanctions, including international suspensions, on member associations that refuse to respect decisions by continental confederations, according to Article 13 and 14 of the FIFA Statutes.

Such a step would be a serious escalation, potentially affecting Senegal’s participation in the World Cup and other international tournaments.

Senegal also has the option to appeal the ruling at CAS, which serves as the final arbiter for disputes in international sports.

If the federation files an appeal, CAF would typically defer full enforcement of certain sanctions until CAS delivers a final verdict.

It is important to note that trophy possession does not determine the official champion. Even if Senegal keeps the physical trophy temporarily, CAF’s ruling ensures that Morocco remains the recognised 2025 AFCON champion in official records, as the BBC reported.

In practice, most federations eventually comply with rulings to avoid financial penalties, suspensions, or reputational damage, often resolving disputes through negotiation or legal appeal rather than outright refusal.

For now, African football fans continue to share their opinions on the unprecedented CAF decision, waiting to see the finality of the case.

J.E Sarpong blasts CAF over Senegal decision

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong publicly criticised the Confederation of African Football over its decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, calling the delayed ruling “a bad look” for African football.

He argued that such disciplinary actions should be handled in real time during the match rather than weeks later, describing Morocco’s subsequent trophy claim as a “hollow victory.”

Source: YEN.com.gh