Josephine Maame Fosua Papabi is a Ghanaian entrepreneur who lives in the United States

The wife and mother of three runs an African shop in the US and a guest house in Ghana

Fosua Papabi has opened up about life in an interview with Zion Felix

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Josephine Maame Fosua Papabi, has opened up about her life as a businesswoman, wife, and mother living in the United States.

The mother of two girls and a boy runs a guest house in Ghana and owns an African shop in Ohio State where she sells African-made clothing, hair, and food items, including salted tilapia dried fish, locally referred to as ''koobi''.

Aside from the guest house, Fosua Papabi and her husband plan to operate their 25-bedroom hotel in Ghana next year.

Josephine Papabi: Meet the Ghanaian woman selling koobi in US but building hotels in Ghana. Image: Zion Felix

Source: UGC

In an interview with Zion Felix, Fosua Papabi revealed that she met her husband in Germany and later moved to the US.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur who works as a pharmacy technician in the US admitted that combining her work and running businesses in the US and Ghana have affected the quality of time she spends with her husband.

''Life in Ghana is flexible, but it's not the same in the US. When you wake up, you're off to work and back home. I hardly meet my husband; unless I make time to meet my husband, we hardly meet because when I return home from work, he sets off to work,'' she said.

The hotelier credits God for her achievements, adding that she has defeated several challenges through prayers and determination.

On raising her children in the US, the mother of three admitted that raising her children outside Ghana has been difficult because of the cultural differences between the two nations.

Watch the interviews below:

Ghanaian neurosurgeon gazetted by the WFNS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian resident neurosurgeon, Isabella Opoku, has been gazetted by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS), reports yfmghana.com.

Opoku's accomplishments earned her the attention of the highest neurosurgical organisation in the world even before completing her specialisation programme.

She makes history as the first person and woman to be gazetted by the WFNS ahead of completing the specialisation programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Freedom Jacob Caesar shares family photos

Meanwhile, businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Nana Cheddar, has posted beautiful family photos flexing his wife and adorable children.

The chief executive officer of Wonda World Estate has dedicated his Instagram page to the family photos.

Cheddar posed beside his wife and three sons rocking an expensive attire while his three sons rocked military camos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen