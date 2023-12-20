The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has issued a reminder to prospective students about its deadline for applications

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reminded prospective students that its online application portal for the 2023/2024 academic year will close on Friday, December 22, 2023.

The school urged applicants to log in to the KNUST application portal and review application information carefully.

KNUST Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rita Akosua Dickson (R). Source: Facebook/Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the school advised applicants to pay particular attention to the accuracy of their full name, date of birth and examination records.

The KNUST Academic Affairs Division also stressed that 2023/2024 admissions are still open.

It, however, withheld subject results of candidates from 235 schools believed to have cheated using AI in the 2023 WASSCE.

The council also cancelled the subject results of 3,647 candidates for bringing foreign materials.

The results of 839 candidates were cancelled for possessing mobile phones in the examination halls.

