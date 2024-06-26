Inusah Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, has denied claims that he owns 20 luxurious apartments in Dubai

He said the allegation is shocking and unbelievable and has urged Ghanaians to exercise patience as the matter is investigated

He has, however not denied owning property in Dubai, stating that his lawyers have restrained him from speaking extensively on the matter

Following a shocking revelation by foreign media that some politically exposed persons in Ghana own property in Dubai, one of the four mentioned has come out to debunk the claim.

Inusah Fuseini, alleged to own 20 luxurious apartments in Dubai, says he is surprised such a claim has been made about him.

Inusah Fuseini says the report is shocking.

According to him, claims that he owns apartments in high-end neighbourhoods like Jumeirah in Dubai are pretty shocking because he does not even know the place.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on Okay FM, he denied owning any of the luxury apartments attributed to him. He stressed that he had no connections whatsoever to the properties.

He said the report about him is inaccurate and has since referred the matter to his lawyers.

However, Inusah Fuseini refused to disclose to Okay FM whether he had properties in Dubai.

The former MP for Tamale Central insisted that his lawyers are investigating the claim and, therefore, is not at liberty to provide further information.

However, he is confident the allegations being levelled against him are an attempt by the ruling government to divert attention from its failings as the 2024 elections draw near.

He noted that the allegations could potentially ruin his reputation and has thus urged the general public to be patient.

Three other Ghanaians were captured in the investigation: former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Alfred Benin, former Electoral Commission Official Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister for Land and Natural Resources.

Former Nabdam MP denies he owns illicitly acquired properties in Dubai

Former Nabdam MP Moses Asaga has rejected suggestions he owns illicitly acquired properties in Dubai following an investigation by E24 and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The Nabdam MP described the report as a political intrigue when responding

Asaga argued to Citi News that his 30-year career, which saw him serve in the private and public sectors, justifies his investment of $133,000 in Dubai real estate.

“Before politics, I worked with Ecobank,” he also noted.

“So, they think for my 30-year working life I should not have an investment of that paltry amount,” the former MP questioned.

According to the investigation titled “How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate," Asaga, a former National Petroleum Authority chief executive, owns an apartment in the Spirit Tower worth $133,000.

Ghana Integrity Initiative warns about the pervasive nature of corruption in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the Executive Director of GII has lamented the pervasiveness of corruption in Ghana.

According to Mary Awelana Addah, until tough actions are taken immediately to stem the canker, corruption will remain in the country for the foreseeable future.

She noted that its pervasiveness in politics threatens the country's democracy.

Source: YEN.com.gh