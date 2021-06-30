Stonebwoy has shared his opinion about the death of an activist and other individuals in Ejura

In a series of tweets, he called for the police and military to be held responsible for the loss of lives in Ejura

He also added that citizens have no choice but to voice out their concerns

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy has reacted to the death of Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed and the shooting of two other individuals by security personnel in Ejura this week.

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, he questioned why they had to die fighting for the country's good.

'Kaaka' didn't have to die; Stonebwoy reacts to the death of #FixTheCountry activist. Photo source: Instagram @stonebwoyb

Stonebwoy lashed out at the authorities for attacking citizens who are only playing their part to contribute to the nation's development.

"Since the system Keeps frustrating Us the citizens. We will have no option than to go outside. We Only Go Outside to air our voices seeking attention to the problems we face as citizens Anything contrary to that is not our INTENT. #JusticeForKaaka. #JusticeForEjura," reads one of the tweets by Stonebwoy.

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, the 40-year-old father of six was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His death is believed to be connected with his work as an activist as part of the popular Fix The Country movement both online and offline.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows. Still, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personal and the death of two people.

