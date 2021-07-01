Ejura Shooting: NDC to embark on 'March for Justice' demo on July 6

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its intention to demonstrate against the government

The Youth wing of Ghana's leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will stage a 'March For Justice' demonstration against the government on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

In a letter addressed to James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and seen by YEN.com.gh, the party informed the Ghana Police Service of its intention.

Ejura Shooting: NDC to embark on the 'March for Justice' demo on July 6.

"The protest is to demand justice for all killed and brutalized by State-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by the Police and Military forces. It also to seek social justice for the unemployed youth in the country," reads part of the letter signed by George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the NDC.

The letter also states that the demonstration will culminate in presenting a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament and the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

The intent to demonstrate comes days after the death of activist Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed, and two others who were killed by security personnel in Ejura this week.

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, the 40-year-old father of six, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His death is connected with his work as an activist as part of the popular Fix The Country movement online and offline.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows. Still, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personal and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during the protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25, and Murtala Mohammed, 26, died from gunshots following a military attack on the protesting youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

