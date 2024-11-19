The Supreme Court will give judgment on the Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill on December 18, 2024

Lawsuits challenging the bill at the Supreme Court were filed by Dr Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky

The Supreme Court started hearing arguments against the legality of the "anti-LGBTQ" bill on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Supreme Court is expected to give its final judgment on the Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the "anti-LGBTQ" bill, on December 18, 2024.

Graphic Online reported that the seven-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson, granted leave to lawyers for Richard Sky, one of the people challenging the bill, to amend his statement of the case.

The defendants in the case are to file their response by November 27, 2024.

The proposed law seeks to punish people identifying as LGBTQ with up to three years in prison.

Sky and Odoi are challenging the bill on grounds ranging from Parliament procedure to fundamental human rights.

Chief Justice has allowed live coverage of proceedings because of the public interest nature of the case.

Akufo-Addo refusal to receive “anti-LQBTQ” bill

President Akufo-Addo has refused to formally receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which Parliament approved on June 28 because of these lawsuits. The president returned the bill to Parliament when sent for his assent.

The court refused to compel him, noting that granting such a request would be inappropriate because of the bill's legal challenges at the Supreme Court.

The non-receipt of the bill by the presidency since it was passed has been frustrating for some figures in the legislature.

Almost 60% of voters are in favour of bill

YEN.com.gh reported that 59% of Ghanaian voters favour the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, according to a Global Info Analytics survey.

According to data, 37% said the president's non-assent would influence their voting decision.

Six thousand one hundred twenty-eight voters were interviewed for the survey, of which 5,928 responded to questions about who they intended to vote in the December 2024 elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh