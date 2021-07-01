• The National Democratic Congress has said it will still embark on its March for Justice demonstration

• This comes after an order from the police to the party to discard that intention because it would not provide security

• The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, has rubbished the reasons given by the police and said the demonstration will go on as planned

The NDC has hit back at the police for discouraging it from embarking on a planned demonstration.

The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, made this known in response to the police’s directive for the party to discard its intention.

According to the police, it would not be able to provide the party with security for the demonstration.

Police warning

In the letter, which has been published by YEN.com.gh, the police explained that going on the demonstration would amount to a breach of COVID-19 safety protocols.

It said some of the restrictions, such as large gatherings, have not been lifted, therefore, it would be wrong for the NDC to carry on with its plan.

NDC rubbished police's order

However, Opare Addo has described the police’s reasons as “weak”, which need to be disregarded

“The weakest of all reasons cited by the Police was it’s reference to EI 395 in it’s letter. For the records, EI 395 was birthed on the strength of section 2 of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and gazetted on December 23, 2020."

"It is instructive to note that, section 4 of Act 1012 provides that “a restriction imposed under subsection (1) of section (2) shall be for a period of not more than three months”, Addo said, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com.

He added that EI 395 expired in March In effect, there is no law as EI 395 to be adhered to.

Addo went on to stress that the demonstration will happy notwithstanding the police’s directive.

“We want to inform the general public who have received notice of the ‘A MARCH FOR JUSTICE’ street protest with enthusiasm and eagerness that, there is no law which gives the Ghana Police Service power to stop demonstrations or protests. In other words, the power to stop lawful demonstration does not rest with the Police,” he emphasised.

