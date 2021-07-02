Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakar completes move to Swedish giants Malmo FF

Ghanaian forward Malik Abuabakar joins Swedish giants Malmo FF

The 21-year-old signed a four-year deal with Malmo

He joins the Swedish side from Portuguese club Moreirense

Talented Ghanaian youngster Malik Abubakar has joined Swedish topflight champions Malmo FF in the summer transfer window after three years in Portugal.

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal after his impressive displays in Portugal convinced Malmo to buy him from Moreirense.

The Swedish giants announced the signing of the former Charity Stars player on their official website on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

"We are pleased to present Malik Abubakari as a new acquisition to the association. The 21-year-old striker most recently came from Portuguese Moreirense FC and has signed a contract until 2025," wrote the club on their website.

Abubakar arrived in Portugal in 2018 from Ghanaian club Charity Stars to sign for Vizela and after just a season got a breakthrough move to Moreirense.

However, it did not work for him as he struggled to make the first team of the Primeira Liga side, and will spend time to loan at Fafe and Casa Pia.

It was at the second tier sides that the 21-year-old established himself, scoring 20 goals in 55 appearances.

"It feels fantastic. I am very happy to have signed for Malmö FF, I know that it is a big club and I notice that now that I have come here. I am here to score goals, but above all to be involved and contribute to the club's success," said Abubakar to the club's website. .

"Immediately when I knew that Malmö FF were interested, I wanted to come here. There was no doubt. And now I belong to the MFF family, this is my new home," he added.

Sporting Director of Malmo FF, Daniel Andersson, insists the striker's qualities convinced them to make a move for him.

"He is a very exciting player who has both scored goals and assists in the Portuguese second division. He is a good ball receiver, is fast and also a good finisher. So he has many good qualities and we think he will be a good complement to the attacking players we have," he said.

The Ghanaian striker will wear the number 17 jersey at Malmo and he is expected to make his debut on July 15.

