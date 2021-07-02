• Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has got fans laughing with a throwback video he shared

• It was picked from a scene in one of his many hilarious movies

• In the video, the actor had just met a stranger who spoke English which he did not understand

• Lil Win begged the stranger to speak Twi, and even tried to spell the word to her but he simply could not get it right

Popular Kumawood actor, Kojo Nkansah Lil Win, has got fans laughing so hard with a throwback video he shared.

The video is a scene from one of his numerous funny Kumawood movies.

In this scene, a lady, who happens to be a stranger in that locality, approached him and spoke in the English language that she was looking for one Mr Sarkodie.

A collage of Lil Win.

Source: Instagram

However, unable to understand the language properly and what the lady wanted, Lil Win begged her to speak in Twi.

The woman, initially, would not speak in Twi and this got Lil Win begging her once more when he tried to spell the word Twi for her.

“Ohhh, don’t you understand Twi, I beg you, let’s speak Twi. Yes, Twi, “teweee””, Lil Win begged.

Eventually, the lady agreed to communicate in Twi and the actor thanked God for taking his burden away.

The video has garnered massive reactions from fans with some commenting with laughter emojis.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh here:

andoh_veronica: “nyame ay3 bi ooo.”

sarp_gee: “Hehehehe.”

__nana_kwasi_sterlin: “Mea me Kojo.”

nanakgh_: “English is nt easy ooo.”

littlepastorlp: “God is Good.. adey feel you pass her hahahahaha.”

paakwasi_9: “Eeeiii Kwadwo.”

joshuaamewu9: “Nice one there.”

myz_loner: “My inn oooo adey ground oo.”

paulkingin: “U can’t understand dis man God bless u more blood.”

hey_hard.guy: “W3n twi tea.”

_precious.jewel: “@officiallilwin please whats the title of this movie. I have been looking for it for a long time.”

geeondrumz: “u force oo...herh hmm..this video made me fell in love with vybes kartel's ummer time paaaaaa.”

pollux_mole: “chairman x suffering.”

willi.essel: “Kojo go kill us oo.”

iammorrisongh: “@officiallilwin I want this movie pls where can i download it?? Not on YouTube.”

