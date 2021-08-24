Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has been spotted in a queue buying 'Gob3'

He was recognised by other patrons who called out his name

The actor responded that Ghana has become hard and so he decided to come to buy 'Gob3', which is viewed as the most affordable and common food in Ghana

Many people have reacted to his video

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has complained that Ghana has become so hard.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he made that statement in the Akan language and gestured with his hand that the hardship has become overwhelming.

He is seen speaking with a man he met at a beans and gari joint.

Perhaps, this was the answer he had when they asked why he had come to the ‘Gob3’ joint.

Usually, it is known that people who are broke or on low resources are those that eat this food because it is cheap and affordable.

The actor thus joined the queue to wait for his turn after which he bought a pack-full of the boiled beans with fried plantain and one boiled egg.

He is also heard telling the beans seller to make it hard by means of adding more gari.

Lil Win is then seen eating his food while making fun of his fans.

Reaction

Lil Win’s video has triggered massive responses with the majority of fans commenting with laughter emojis.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nana_yaa_pearl: “I just finished eating mine.”

lixcreativ_gh: “People are gonna use the ending part for meme p3333333. Weezzzzzyyy"

official_dacoster: “Lmao.”

abdul.aziz.501: “It make hot but u still managed to add egg.lol”

williamtsatsu: “Ghana ay3 d3 u go run ♂️.”

waddleqwesi: “If u get money or u no get money beans de3 u will eat.”

donkorbarbara49: “Dis food is not for poor only,both the rich and poor eat it.”

isco_ghana: “Best actor in Ghana... nobody comes to ur talent...may God push u far to the world.”

owurakofikagawa: “Yh legendary meal with 1111 information adua ne gari 1 3mo 1 kckcc1 kosua 1.”

star_cutz_: “hahaaaahaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.”

youngdevloper: “I never knew you were the one at mil7.”

comedianheavens: “Gob3 de3 national treasure Oo.”

kanzytcurrie: “3noa nono.”

iam_famelord: “Aswear.”

Struggle to spell Twi

Meanwhile, the actor was in the news recently following a funny video he shared of him struggling to spell Twi.

In the video, a lady, who happens to be a stranger in that locality, approached him and spoke in the English language that she was looking for one Mr Sarkodie.

However, unable to understand the language properly and what the lady wanted, Lil Win begged her to speak in Twi.

