Black and proud: Choqolate GH stuns social media with new photo

- Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with new a photo

- The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo looking all made up and glowing as usual

- Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her latest photo which is causing massive traffic online.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known as Ebony Reigns, has released a new photo of herself without make-up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen standing in what looked like an open-air restaurant as she posed for the camera.

Choqolate GH decided to flaunt her natural face for all to see how pretty she is even without make-up.

In the photo, Choqolate GH was seen wearing a black tubed-top and a pink bodycon pair of trousers.

A rather coy Choqolate GH looked the way of the camera with her hands clasped together as the photo was taken.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it: "What has been signed and approved by God can never be erased ……@choqo_late"

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's natural beauty.

bl.acky673 came in with the comment: "Wow so beautiful l love it"

agyaremichael wrote: "Sweet baby"

donnydodat had this to say: "My chocolate drop"

blkwolverine commented: "Love your smile"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

Speaking about beauty and photos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the girlfriend of Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has been spotted in a new set of photos.

The pretty young lady who celebrated her birthday some months back took to social media to share more photos of her exceptionally beautiful self without any makeup.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Bridget Agyeman Boateng famed as Ohemaa, she was seen standing by a wall inside a house.

