Beverly Afaglo's husband has posted a video of himself picking up underwear for her

It comes after the actress lost everything following fire razing her house to the ground

Choirmaster had previously defended his wife after a GofundMe account was set up for her after the fire

Ghanaian artiste, Choirmaster has shared a video of himself shopping for underwear for his wife actress Beverly Afaglo days after fire razed her house to the ground.

Posted on Instagram, the video shows the former born Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah moving around a lingerie shop. The caption of the video suggests that he is purchasing some for his wife who lost everything in a recent fire.

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Afaglo's house was gutted by fire. Per a statement by her, the fire raged on for about four hours before it was put out but not before it destroyed everything inside the house.

In at least one of the videos posted by Afaglo, she lamented about not even having underwear to replace what she had on before the fire.

“Making Sure I restore My Favorite Underwears ,” reads the caption of the video posted by Choirmaster

Watch the video of Choirmaster shopping for underwear for his wife below.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Choirmaster had reacted to social media trolls who have dragged his wife Beverly Afaglo over an old video.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Choirmaster, the musician was seen eating banku. He was seated in what looked like a music studio as he took a break from work to enjoy the popular local Ghanaian dish.

Choirmaster then used the opportunity to address issues pertaining to his wife Beverly Afaglo's 'go fund me' and momo issues that arose after their house was gutted by fire.

According to him, even Ghana with all the natural resources at her disposal was still soliciting funds from other countries.

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has said that Ghanaians are just being too difficult with this whole fire issue of actress Beverly Afaglo.

Afaglo has been criticized severely and called a braggart after a video of her boasting of how rich she is and the property she has acquired went viral. The video surfaced on the internet after she begged for help to rebuild her house which was razed down by fire.

