Ohemaa has wowed her teeming fans and followers with a new set of stunning photos of herself

The pretty girlfriend of singer, Fameye has always known for posting photos without makeup

Ohemaa is also noted for sharing snippets of her life with her fans on social media

Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the girlfriend of Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has been spotted in a new set of photos.

The pretty young lady who celebrated her birthday some months back took to social media to share more photos of her exceptionally beautiful self without any makeup.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Bridget Agyeman Boateng famed as Ohemaa, she was seen standing by a wall inside a house.

She was wearing a flower-themed blue dress while beaming with her usual smile and striking different poses.

After posting the set of photos, Ohemaa captioned them: "I do it my way" and added a drop pin emoji to it.

Many fans and followers of the pretty young lady took to the comment section to heap praises on her.

Fameye himself was one of the first people to react and comment under the set of photos by dropping three love-eyed emojis.

abenaablackson took the words right out of our mouths with her comment: "No makeup on but still looks gorgeous"

ewurabapa_yaa had this to say: "Beautiful ohemaa"

There were many comments that prove Fameye's girlfriend is indeed loved by her friends and followers.

