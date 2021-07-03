Danny Moder: 10 interesting facts about Julia Robert's husband

Danny Moder, born Daniel Richard Moder, is an American cinematographer who is known for the various movies. He is married to the beautiful Julia Roberts, and they have three beautiful children. Interestingly, he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his cinematography in the television film The Normal Heart. These interesting facts about him will give you a glimpse into his life.

Julia Roberts's husband, Danny Moder, stands on the set of the upcoming film, "Mona Lisa Smile" on October 15, 2002 in New York City. Photo: Arnaldo Magnan

When people watch movies, they have no idea how much work goes on behind the scenes. Although the actors do a considerable part of the work, other people are equally important in the process. For example, a cinematographer is someone who directs the photography and camerawork during filmmaking.

Without a good cinematographer, no matter how good the actors are, the movie will not make it. Danny Moder is a cinematographer who has made his mark in the industry after producing several great films and TV shows.

Interesting facts about Danny Moder

Danny Moder is an amazing cinematographer who has worked on a lot of movies. If you’ve watched any movies he has worked on, you may be familiar with most of the cast. Do you want to know more about him?

1. He is 52 years old

How old is Danny Moder? Danny was born on 31st January 1969, which makes him 52 years old as of 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Mike Moder and Patricia Ann Waltz. His dad Mike was a producer, which probably influenced his son's decision to enter the entertainment industry. Danny has four siblings.

2. He met his wife on the set of a comedy film

The Mexican is a 2001 adventure comedy film that starred Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Danny was the cameraman for this movie, and that is where they met. The two tied the knot two years after they met in a beautiful midnight ceremony. The ceremony was a surprise wedding that took place on Julia's ranch.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's wedding photos show that Robert's wore a pale pink cotton haltered dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads. Danny wore a red ruffled shirt and tan pants. They exchanged simple handwritten vows.

Who cheated, Danny Moder or Julia Roberts? Both of them cheated. When they met in 2000, Danny was still married to Vera, and Julia was dating a fellow actor Benjamin Bratt. Although their marriage started as an affair, they made it official and have remained married for almost two decades.

3. Danny was married before

Was Danny Moder married before? Before his marriage to the legendary Julia Roberts, Danny was married to Vera Steimberg from 1997 to 2002. They divorced in 2002, and Danny got married to his current wife, Julia, the same year. Vera is an Argentinian make-up artist who has worked on several movie sets with influential actors and actresses.

4. His ex-wife, Vera, refused to sign the divorce papers

When Danny asked his first wife to sign the divorce papers, she refused since she was upset about the affair. It is alleged that Julia paid Vera $200,000 for her to sign them.

5. Julia and Danny have three children

During their marriage that has lasted over nineteen years, they have been blessed with three kids. Their first children are twins. Phinnaeus Walter and a girl, Hazel Patricia, were born on 28th November 2004. Their third child is a boy, Henry Daniel, born on 18th June 2007.

6. Moder has a degree in psychology

Actress Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder leave the screening of "Punch-Drunk Love" at Alice Tully Hall during the 10th Annual New York Film Festival October 5, 2002. Photo: Arnaldo Magnani

Moder went to Saint Monica High School for his high school education, where he graduated in 1987. After that, he enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder where he got a degree in psychology in 1992.

7. He started his career in the mid-90s

Looking at him now, it is hard to imagine that his career didn't start as a cinematographer. His first job was as a production assistant on a film in 1995. Before he gained traction as a great cinematographer, he had to work as a camera loader and a cameraman on several sets.

Ultimately, this was a stroke of good luck since it was on one such set that he met his future wife and the future mother of his children. His first time working as a cinematographer was on a short film called Kid Quick in 2000.

8. His cinematography has been used in several films

Does Danny Moder still work? Since his debut as a cinematographer, Danny has worked on various films and television shows. However, he has also been a camera operator on others. Here is a list of movies and TV shows he has worked on:

Crimson Tide

The Fan

The Brave

Enemy of the State

The Big Tease

Tuesdays with Morrie

Jerks

Lucky Numbers

Kid Quick

The Mexican

Sand

Grand Champion

Full Frontal

Mona Lisa Smile

The Forgotten

The San Cristobal Ranch Academy Film

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Freedomland

Friends with Money

Seraphim Falls

Spider-Man 3

Border

The Hit

The Kopper Kettle

Fireflies in the Garden

Grace Cinematographer

180° South

In Dreams I Run Wild

Jesus Henry Christ

Highland Park

Plush

Urban Migration

Secret in Their Eyes

Point Break

Heaven's Floor

Ibiza

Extraordinary Moms

The Normal Heart

Animal Kingdom

The Last Tycoon

Dead to Me

9. Daniel has been nominated for several awards

His cinematography is so excellent that he has received several awards in his line of work. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie. He was also nominated for an OFTA Television Award in the category Best Cinematography in a Non-series.

10. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are Hindus

In Julia Roberts and Danny Moder latest news, the Academy Award-winning Hollywood actress and her husband converted to Hinduism around ten years ago.

Danny Moder is a cinematographer who has worked on several great films. He is married to the great actress Julia Roberts, and together they have three beautiful babies.

