Actor and politician John Dumelo’s son is growing so, so fast.

His latest photos show how tall, big, and handsome he has become.

The photos were shared by his mother, and it is obvious that she is full of admiration for her son.

Dumelo Junior’s photos have triggered massive reactions from fans. Some of them have observed how he is growing with speed.

Others have admired and called him “cute” and “handsome”

lisaa_ndukwe: “Dumelo junior.....”

ampongracheal: “Such a handsome boy.”

glow_by_maureen: “Cutie.”

caesar_sandie: “This boy is growing hei.”

ladytaurus1954: “Growing so handsom.”

awuradwoakayi: “Someone is growing nicely.”

toyison2: “Growing fast.”

iambrokofi: “Ei Chairman grow oo”

iam_quabena: “Like play like play dude is growing waaaa.”

femi_asante: “My handsome boy.”

laprincesseroyale: “Aww look at your big boy. such a cutie!.”

berrywemegah: “Our future president.”

lina.mensah.921: “My future president.”

rachael_barbara: “Big boy.”

thee_arielsmum: “He is growing well.”

gloria.taylor.31: “Very cute pictures.”

gloria_ocran: “So cute.”

Dumelo's son was in the news recently when he went swimming with his father.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of John Jnr playing a musical instrument like a professional music person.

In another report, Dumelo’s son was highly praised on social media for his powerful haircut and gold wrist necklace like a superstar.

His mother could not resist the boy’s looks and described him as her whole heart.

Sarkodie and son

Ghana’s Highest rapper, Sarkodie, has earned his mark as one of the country’s most revered rappers, and that is for business.

Away from that in his private life, Sarkodie has also proven to be a good father, who is always available to catch fun times with his children.

He is known to be very fond of his daughter, Titi, and they have spent good times together most often.

YEN.com.gh has published five photos of Sarkodie and his son that show how comfortable the boy feels with him.

