A man has been seen in a viral video having a pleasant moment and shedding tears simultaneously

According to him, he was enjoying his favourite kebab because he misplaced his boss' GHc10k and he knows jail will contain him soon

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the most compelling reactions to the video

A video is fast going viral on social media showing a gentleman who was consuming his favourite kebab and weeping uncontrollably at the same time.

What happened

Explaining what was going on with him in the video shared by famous radio presenter, Abeiku Santana, the man said he had just misplaced his boss' GHc10,000.

According to him, his boss is the type of person who does not forgive anyone who messes around with even his GHc 1.00, so he definitely knows he will end up in jail.

The man added that since he is in big trouble, he decided to purchase his favourite kebab and enjoy it before the consequences of his action will start to unfold.

What Ghanaians are saying:

djshortflex laughed hard and said:

Offlate guys fool oo ...ah well the system hard @nanakwithluv @bewise_360 @schiklegoobermeyger @franca1_

iamqwinadepa found this video very ridiculous, stating:

someone who can think of food when there is trouble

mawuli_emmanuel_ag also added his voice in the words:

Funny and sad. Tragedy comedy

In another interesting story, a businessman, Oluwanishola Akeju, on Friday, July 2, narrated a significant encounter he had with his employee.

The Itsmy Hq CEO on Facebook said he saw his cleaner taking selfies in his office as he walked in one morning. The worker had to quickly hide his phone when he saw him.

Sit on my chair, feel like the boss

Oluwanishola said he requested his phone and asked him to sit on his chair. When the cleaner did that, the CEO took proper shots of him.

