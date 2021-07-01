• Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his son, Michael Owusu Jnr, have spent time together in a new video

• Sarkodie is seen carrying his fast-growing son in one arm while he fidgeted with his phone with the other hand

• The video has warmed the hearts of many fans and they have reacted

A video of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, carrying his son, Jnr, in his arm has got fans admiring them.

The boy, who is growing so-fast according to the video, rested in his father’s left arm while the father played with his phone in the other arm.

Sarkodie paused at a point and planted a quick peck on his son’s cheek.

YEN.com.gh observed that Jnr maintained a serious face and would not even smile.

He made faces just like his father does in the photos, and this got him looking so much more like him.

The fans who commented on the video used love emojis, to describe how deeply they love the father and son.

Sarkodie and children

Sarkodie has proven to be a loving father, who always makes time for his kids.

Various videos and photos of Sarkodie and his daughter Titi prove that the bond between father and daughter is so close.

The two have been in the news for playing together like mates.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Sarkodie and his daughter going shopping together.

In another video published, Titi was captured rapping her father’s Gimme Way song as if she composed the song with him.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video showing how Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, was looking big made waves on social media.

Fans concluded that the little boy is the exact replica of his father, and they could not keep calm over the boy’s cute dimples.

The boy recently went for a haircut and it appears he is joining the celebrity kids with dreadlocks.

