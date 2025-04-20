One of Mohammed Kudus' teammates at West Ham was visibly unhappy with the team's result against Southampton

Despite taking an early lead in the second half, the Hammers failed to pick maximum points against the relegated Saints on Holy Saturday

Meanwhile, Kudus fired blank once again, stretching his goal drought to a disappointing 16 games in the EPL

West Ham United’s clash with already-doomed Southampton on Saturday afternoon promised a routine victory after a dominant display, but the mood turned sour following a dramatic late twist at the London Stadium.

The Hammers seized control early in the second half, capitalising on a slick transition sequence that began deep in their own half.

Mohammed Kudus' West Ham teammate Niclas Fullkrug was unhappy with his side's 1-1 draw with Southampton on April 19, 2025. Photos by Gaspafotos/MB Media and West Ham United FC.

Kudus inspires West Ham's goal vs Southampton

Mohammed Kudus, operating between the lines, initiated the move with a clever one-touch release, allowing Niclas Fullkrug to thread a decisive pass into the path of Jarrod Bowen.

The English forward made no mistake, converting clinically to ignite celebrations among the home faithful.

With momentum on their side and Southampton chasing shadows, it seemed only a matter of time before the advantage would be doubled.

Kudus continued to orchestrate attacks, drifting inside from the right and combining well with West Ham’s attackers.

However, after the Ghanaian’s withdrawal midway through the second period, the home side's attacking rhythm fractured.

Mohammed Kudus was replaced in the 75th minute by Brazilian forward Luis Guilherme. Photo by NurPhoto.

Rather than pressing the initiative, the hosts appeared content with their slender margin. That passivity proved costly.

Saints steal a point on Holy Saturday

The Saints, though already consigned to relegation, battled with grit, seeking to salvage pride and avoid the ignominy of finishing bottom with one of the worst point tallies in English top-flight history.

As stoppage time ticked away, Chelsea loanee Lesley Ugochukwu produced a moment of brilliance, latching onto a loose ball and rifling it past Alphonse Areola, as noted by the Daily Mail.

It was his first goal of the campaign, and a crushing blow to a side that had looked comfortable for most of the match.

Kudus' teammate blasts West Ham colleagues

The 1-1 draw felt like a defeat, and no one embodied that frustration more than Niclas Fullkrug. The German striker, who had earlier assisted Bowen’s opener, didn’t mince words in his post-match remarks.

"It's a mindset problem. I'm very angry. Not disappointed, just angry. After the goal, it was difficult to bring the boys to push up.

"We didn't have the ability, or the motivation. Sorry, we were bad. I'm very angry. We don't try to play football," he lamented as quoted by Central.

His candid reflection continued, pointing to a disjointed approach that proved detrimental:

"Half of the team wanted to score again, and the other half of the team just wanted to defend, and that's not the way it works.

"We have to find a way to have togetherness. The coach was clear about what he wants, so we have to do it all. It's just my feelings today."

What lies ahead

With just six Premier League fixtures remaining, West Ham sit precariously in 16th position, and Fullkrug would hope that his impassioned outburst might just serve as a wake-up call for a side that often flatters to deceive.

Kudus lauds Liverpool

YEN.com.gh also highlighted Mohammed Kudus’ glowing praise for Liverpool, calling them the best team in England after West Ham’s narrow 2–1 loss at Anfield last week.

His comments have reportedly reignited the Reds’ interest in the Ghanaian star, who has been on their radar for some time.

