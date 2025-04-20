Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng has won hearts after gifting a lucky fan a brand-new car

The brand influencer also gave other other presents at the 2025 edition of the Porials Pitch event in Accra

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the Dulcie Boateng's video on Instagram

Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng has made headlines by gifting a brand-new car to one of her loyal fans during her Porials Pitch event on April 19, 2025.

The event, which was held at a popular Ghud Park, showcased various entrepreneurs and their products, and included a raffle for attendees to win exciting prizes.

Snapchat Influencer Dulcie Boateng gifts a brand-new car to a fan. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng, known for her dynamic presence, wore a sporty two-piece outfit and called the lucky winner on stage in front of a sold-out audience.

The moment was emotional as the winner expressed her disbelief and joy upon receiving the unexpected gift.

In addition to the car giveaway, Dulcie Boateng also distributed free iPads to fans and customers, making the event one of the most talked-about occurrences of the month.

Dulcie Boateng gifts a fan a brand-new car

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after watching the video on GH Kwaku's Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled the video below:

drinkz_n_cheersgh stated:

"Those that are happy for her will see their own blessings soon 😍😍😍."

pweedy_salama stated:

"Wow congrats 👏."

foreveradepa stated:

"Wowww 👏👏👏👏 she’s blessed dulcie."

boateng_ebenezer_ stated:

"Herrr settings paa nie 🤣🤣🤣."

iamcharles_gang stated:

"Waaaw spy the cameramen 😂😂."

huzaif.clinton stated:

"Wait for beef in a moment of time 😂😂😂."

brownsteve369 stated:

"How did they select the winner."

da_ovadose stated:

"Teach ur girlfriends how to drive ooo😂😂."

chibabe993 stated:

"And is it for her forever or for sometime."

nanayaa_x stated:

"She's sooo pretty 😍."

solomon_adu_gyamfi stated:

"The bodyguard taya pass😂, since morning o."

Dulcie Boateng claims she charges GH¢ 50k

Dulcie Boateng has shared insights about her limited public appearances, stating that she charges GH¢50,000 to attend events.

This statement has sparked diverse reactions on social media. During an interview on The Savage Room Podcast, she explained that although she receives numerous invitations, she often declines those that do not align with her standards or adequately compensate her for her time.

She emphasised that her time is valuable and that she prefers to invest it in endeavors that yield meaningful results.

The video of Dulcie Boateng's recent interview is below:

Dulcie Boateng receives GH¢30,000 to fix her hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dulcie Boateng who accepted GH¢30,000 from a guy to get her hair done and chose to cover the cost of other customers' hairstyles at the salon.

According to the influencer, the hair installation was intended to cost GH¢400, but the kind person chose to offer her extra.

Many Ghanaians on Instagram who viewed the video expressed their desire to be like Dulcie and praised her for her good fortune.

