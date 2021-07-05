A couple, Joseph and Margret, who have been married for more than seven decades saw themselves again after the pandemic separated them

In an emotion-laden video, the duo hugged themselves as 97-year-old Margret cried for joy in her husband's arms

Many people who reacted to the video said that the pandemic really upset so many things including people's relationships

Aside from claiming the lives of many people’s loved ones, the coronavirus also separated many from their families. A report even said it contributed to great boredom.

In a video shot by The Epoch Times and shared by Chiekezi Dozie on Facebook, a couple who have been married for 73 years had an emotional reunion after being apart because of the COVID-19.

The woman cried after seeing her husband. Photo source: Facebook/Chiekezi Dozie

Shaky hands, strong love

As the woman saw her husband, she opened her arms, repeatedly saying “Oh my God”. The joyful 96-year-old husband, Joseph, quickly wheeled towards his wife as he hugged her.

With their shaky hands, they stayed in each other’s arms as a sign that they have really missed themselves.

God did it

After the woman left the man’s arms, she started crying as she said “Thank you God. Oh My God!” The woman petted his face in a great demonstration of love.

Watch the video below:

True love is real

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Nu Ntt said:

"How hard it must have been to be separated for a whole year! How beautiful their love is."

Ruth Tosin Oshikanlu said:

"Awww! Beautiful! I still can't understand why they were split up in the first place!"

Etiosa Ozigbo-Esere said:

"It must have been really hard! Rubbish pandemic..."

Ochuwa Grace said:

"True love because love is priceless."

Nzewodo Sandra Ogechi said:

"Thank you God! Only him keeps against the odds!"

Udobia Obikwere said:

"Wow, this pandemic."

Another wonderful reunion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that it was an emotional moment on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, for a Nigerian couple who reunited with their kids upon arrival from the United Kingdom as the children could not hold back tears to receive their parents.

The husband's elder sister identified as Lara Wise took to Facebook to share the story, saying the couple were stuck in the UK due to the deadly COVID-19.

She shared videos of the emotional reunion on Facebook and said the couple had self-isolated and run their COVID-19 test which came out negative.

