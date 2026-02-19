Social media users reacted strongly to a viral video showing a Ghanaian woman making advances toward an Obroni man, sparking widespread online debate

Earlier reports revealed the man was married with children, yet the woman continued her pursuit, drawing intense scrutiny and discussions from netizens

Netizens’ reactions caused a massive stir, with YEN.com.gh compiling interesting comments, comparing the incident to the infamous Russian man escapades

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Netizens have been buzzing online after a Ghanaian woman’s actions sparked discussion across social media platforms.

Ghanaian Woman Confesses Love for Estranged Obroni Man, “We Will Have a Bouncy Baby”

Source: UGC

In an X video circulating widely, the woman, dressed in a black top, white trousers, red slippers, and a small waist bag, approached two foreigners at a popular beach location.

The footage shows her confidently engaging one of the men, placing a hand on his shoulder and beginning a conversation. Her gestures and words, expressing affection and a future together, quickly caught the attention of onlookers and viewers online.

The man, who was being recorded, calmly explained that he is married with two children. The woman’s reaction and persistence have since gone viral, drawing thousands of comments from users weighing in on the unusual encounter.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions, with some applauding her courage and others questioning the audacity of her actions. The video has sparked conversations about love, cultural boundaries, and relationships between Ghanaians and foreigners, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the week.

While the full context of their interaction remains private, the clip continues to circulate, generating heated debate and curiosity about what led to this unexpected beachside confession.

Watch the X video below.

Woman’s public advances on obroni spark reactions

Ghanaians on social media have reacted strongly to a viral video showing a woman making advances toward an Obroni man.

Below are some of the most interesting comments circulating online.

@kata_wodieso wrote:

"I know that woman, she's a Shatta Wale fan, they're always disgracing Ghana, sigh."

@cracckman commented:

"Our women easily give themselves away to foreigners. They think there are better opportunities with these foreigners than with the locals."

@idabie_kweku commented:

"No lesson learnt."

@Vimhype_ wrote:

"Same soup."

Source: YEN.com.gh